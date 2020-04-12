Report on Interest

Tribunal affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election as Lagos…

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Makinde sacks media assistant over false post

Temitope

Ondo pardons seven condemned inmates, 18 others

Abdulwaheed Usamah
NationalNews

Two male teenagers drown in Lagos beach

By Olawale

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Two male teenagers drowned in a community beach in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Lagos State, apparently, while celebrating this year’s Easter Celebration in the state.

The teenagers, who were identified as Dare, who was 16 years old, and Fawas, 15 years old, reside in Epelemeje Orofun community in Akodo axis of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

Confirming the tragedy, Nigerian Police, Lagos Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said that the deceased allegedly drowned while playing on the community beach.

Elkana hinted that the tragedy occurred at about 1500hrs yesterday and since then, the residents of the community, especially their parents, were still devastated.

“The Command has deployed its Marine Police Team to the area on search and rescue operations. The Command advised parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period”, the PPRO said.

Olawale 867 posts 10 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.