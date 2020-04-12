Two male teenagers drown in Lagos beach

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Two male teenagers drowned in a community beach in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Lagos State, apparently, while celebrating this year’s Easter Celebration in the state.

The teenagers, who were identified as Dare, who was 16 years old, and Fawas, 15 years old, reside in Epelemeje Orofun community in Akodo axis of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

Confirming the tragedy, Nigerian Police, Lagos Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said that the deceased allegedly drowned while playing on the community beach.

Elkana hinted that the tragedy occurred at about 1500hrs yesterday and since then, the residents of the community, especially their parents, were still devastated.

“The Command has deployed its Marine Police Team to the area on search and rescue operations. The Command advised parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period”, the PPRO said.