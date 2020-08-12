Report on Interest
Two Lebanese under detention over $890,000 smuggled funds

By Ibe Wada

Two Lebanese  citizens have been placed  under detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged plan to  smuggle $890,000  cash out of Nigeria.

The duo, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, were said to have been apprehended while boarding a flight leaving Port Hacourt  International Airport, Omegwa, River State  to Lebanon where they intend to allegedly escape with the money.

A breakdown of the funds showed that Khali was arrested with $670,000 while Mohammed was apprehended $220,000 by the law enforcement officers at the airport.

Through a statement by the commission on Wednesday, it  stated that the suspects were arrested by officers of Nigerian  Customs  Service, Port Harcourt command, while attempting to leave the country.

The commission disclosed that it has  commenced investigation to detect how the suspects were able to have access to such amount of money and why they intended to leave the country with it.

