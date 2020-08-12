Two Lebanese under detention over $890,000 smuggled funds

Two Lebanese citizens have been placed under detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged plan to smuggle $890,000 cash out of Nigeria.

The duo, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, were said to have been apprehended while boarding a flight leaving Port Hacourt International Airport, Omegwa, River State to Lebanon where they intend to allegedly escape with the money.

A breakdown of the funds showed that Khali was arrested with $670,000 while Mohammed was apprehended $220,000 by the law enforcement officers at the airport.

Through a statement by the commission on Wednesday, it stated that the suspects were arrested by officers of Nigerian Customs Service, Port Harcourt command, while attempting to leave the country.

The commission disclosed that it has commenced investigation to detect how the suspects were able to have access to such amount of money and why they intended to leave the country with it.

MORE DETAILS LATER