Two Lagos varsity students die during auto crash in Isolo

No fewer than two female students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Isolo campus, were reported to have died during an auto crash that occurred outside the school premises.

The two female deceased students involved in the auto crash were identified by their colleagues as Mariam Akinola and Nwapa Ruth.

Aside from the deceased, another student involved in the accident was said to have suffered varying degrees of injuries and was already on admission at the hospital with broken legs.

The Guild gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday when a truck crushed three students who were returning to their hostel located outside the school after their lecturers.

As gathered, the two deceased female students were said to be in 100-Level, Accounting department and were among the students that celebrated their matriculation recently.

An eyewitness, Omoniyi Samson, narrated that on his social media handle that the driver lost control of the truck and rammed into three students with two pronounced dead immediately while the third student suffered severe injuries that could require surgery.

