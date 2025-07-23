Two Lagos businessmen bag 4yrs jail terms for cybercrimes

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced two businessmen to two years’ imprisonment each, following their prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for cybercrime and impersonation-related offences.

The convicts, Emmanuel Nwanze and Justice Aroghene, were arraigned separately before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court on one-count charges each.

Nwanze was sentenced after being found guilty of impersonating Julienne Grundy on Instagram in a bid to fraudulently obtain benefits.

The offence, committed in July 2025 at Sango-Tedo, Lagos, contravenes Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Aroghene, on the other hand, was charged with unlawfully disguising the origin of $550, which was identified as proceeds of criminal activity.

According to the prosecution, his actions violated Section 18(1)(d) and are punishable under Section 18(2) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

During the trial, EFCC counsel H.U. Kofarnaisa presented key evidence, including the defendants’ confessional statements, fraudulent documents recovered from their electronic devices, and a restitution of ₦300,000 made by Aroghene.

After hearing the charges brought against them, both defendants pleaded guilty, prompting Justice Osiagor to sentence each to two years in prison.

Nwanze was given the option of a ₦50,000 fine, while Aroghene was offered the option of a ₦100,000 fine.

In addition, the court ordered the forfeiture of their mobile devices and the restitution amount to the Federal Government.