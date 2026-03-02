Two Lagos businessmen bag 40yrs for producing fake alcohol

The Federal High Court in Lagos Nigeria has sentenced two Lagos businessmen, Otuorimuno Aziakpono and Ikegwuonu Ogechukwu to a combined 40 years in prison for producing and disturbing fake alcoholic drinks.

The court found 58-year-old Aziakpono and Ikechukwu, 28, culpable of putting the public in danger over being in possession and selling counterfeit Hennessy and Jameson brands, in clear violation of public safety regulations.

The conviction followed an enforcement operation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which uncovered large quantities of unregistered and tampered alcoholic beverages packaged to mimic well-known international brands.

Investigators found that the products were misleadingly labelled, improperly manufactured, and unsafe for consumption, posing serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

During the operation, carried out at Kojo Street, Ijanikin, and Vespa Market, authorities seized numerous counterfeit spirits, including variants of Hennessy, Jameson Irish Whiskey, William Lawson’s, and Gordon’s Gin.

The defendants were subsequently arraigned on multiple counts relating to the production, possession, and distribution of unwholesome and counterfeit alcoholic beverages, all contrary to public health and consumer protection laws.

After careful examination of the evidence presented, the court found both men guilty and handed down the 40-year combined prison sentence, underscoring the judiciary’s stance on offences that threaten public health and consumer safety.

In response to the ruling, NAFDAC reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting public health and warned that the production and sale of adulterated alcoholic beverages endanger lives and erode consumer confidence.

The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious products, and report any illicit activities to the nearest NAFDAC office, stressing that such collective action is essential in curbing the circulation of unsafe alcoholic products.