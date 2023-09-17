Two Lagos buildings collapse after hours of rainfall

Amid plans for some Lagosians to relocate away from their houses after flood took over the building, a two Lagos buildings have been confirmed to have caved in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

The two buildings, 2-storey building and a 4-storey building situated beside each other, were erected by their owners on 47 and 49 Oduntan street in the council.

One of the occupants was reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from been trapped under the building should it decided to collapse totally.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

He said: “Upon arrival of the Agency’s responders at the incident scene, a 2-storey building and a 4-storey building situated beside each other was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned address.

“Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the collapse could be attributed to ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owner.

“Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in.

Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor, and has been taken to the hospital.

“Residents of the building have been asked to vacate the building under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, RRS, LABSCA and LNSC, in order to avert further secondary incident.

‘However, the said building will be pulled down as it has failed structural integrity test as confirmed by LABSCA official at the scene, hence posing a threat to the public and adjoining buildings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

