Two Kwara Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi hours after arrival

No fewer than two pilgrims from Kwara have been confirmed dead by the State’s Muslim Pilgrims Board, barely two days after their arrival in Madina, Saudi Arabia for the Hajj rites.

The deceased were identified as Hajia Hawawu and Saliu Mohammed, who were pronounced dead by medical experts in the country.

While Mohammed died in an intensive care unit of one of the country’s hospital where he was being treated, the other pilgrim, Hawawu, was said to have fell from the rooftop of her apartment in the holy land.

The Secretary of the state’s board, Abdulsalam Abdulkabir, in a statement released yesterday, debunked reports that the female pilgrim committed suicide.

On Muhammad, the board secretary noted that he passed on in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after he suddenly fell ill.

The statement reads, “Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board sends heartfelt commiserations to the families of two of our pilgrims who returned to their Lord in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“Saliu Mohammed, who arrived with Batch 3 of the state contingent, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill; while Hajia Hawawu Mohammed (Batch 9) also died following what Saudi authorities have investigated and found to be an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.

“The pilgrims’ board deeply regrets these sad events but submits totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allaah in all affairs.

“The board sends profound condolences to their families and asks Allah to grant them comfort and forgive the deceased.”