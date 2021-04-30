Report on Interest
under logo

Lockdown may continue in Lagos, other states

The Guild

Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, others set-up seven-man team for…

The Guild

Police confirms kidnapped victims release in Kogi

The Guild
MetroNews

Two Korean-based Nigerians under detention over romance scam

By News Desk

By Baraqah

No fewer than two Nigerians have been held by the Korean Police for allegedly defrauding South Korean victims, mostly women, of thousands of dollars in romance scams.

The duo was said to have used the identities of innocent people and offices to befriend four South Koreans, three women, and one man online and fraudulently obtain $107,900 (about N120m) from the victims.

The first suspect was said to have falsely introduced himself as a U.S. military surgeon based in Yemen to a South Korean woman he met on a social network service in January.

As gathered, the suspect, after a month of friendly online exchanges, allegedly tricked his victim into sending him a total of 51 million won for his fake project to ship gold bars to South Korea.

The co-suspect was said to have also falsely posed as an employee at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration and a female U.S. soldier to trick one woman and a man, police said.

According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency, the Police were yet to confirm whether the suspects were working together as both men had denied the charges leveled on them.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said investigation was ongoing as the agency was currently looking into 57 romance scam cases reported since January and would expand the probe to see if the cases involve any larger fraud organizations.

 

Baraqah 181 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: