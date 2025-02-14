Two Kogi residents cool-off in prison after vandalizing public facilities

A Federal High Court in Lokoja, has sentenced two residents of Kogi to over a year imprisonment for vandalizing various public facilities in the state.

Both men bagged jail terms after being arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for damaging critical infrastructure in the state including an electricity transformer and a telecommunications mast.

During the ruling, One of the offender, Abdullahi Umar, who got convicted in case number FHC/LKJ/06c/2025 was handed down a two years and six months for tampering with a transformer cable that supplied electricity to communities around the Federal University Lokoja in Adankolo.

Similarly, Yakubu Mohammed, in case number FHC/LKJ/05c/2025, received a one-year and six-month prison term for vandalizing a telecommunications mast antenna in Okumi Community, Lokoja.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer Aliyu Abdullahi, on Friday.

According to the statement the paramilitary agency Commandant Akinlade Esther lauded the efforts of the prosecution team, led by Ike F. Ugochukwu, for their commitment to ensuring justice while commending the legal team for its diligent prosecution of the culprits.

She reaffirmed the Corps’ determination to combat vandalism of critical national infrastructure and curb criminal activities in the state.

Meanwhile, the commandant urged residents of Kogi to provide reliable and timely information that could assist security agencies in tackling lawlessness across the state.