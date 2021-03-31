Two kill, dozens injure during communal clashes in Edo

Atleast two persons were reported to have been killed and dozens of others suffering varying degrees of injuries during communal clashes in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The clashes between the Sabongida-Ora and Uhonmora indigenes was said to have created unrest, tension and the closure of business activities across the council.

Confirming the number of casualties recorded during the face-off that lasted for several hours, the chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Prof. Julius Ihovnbere, described the clashes as unnecessary considering the history of both communities in the state.

Ihovnbere, in a statement released yesterday, added that both communities had cohabit over the years and that clashing with each other on trivial issues would continue to affect development within the council.

The statement reads: “I am unhappy over the ugly incident that has created unrest, tension and the closure of business activities in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“It is so sad to receive the report of clash between the Sabongida-Ora and Uhonmora indigenes which has claimed two (2) lives and others injured.

“At a time when we should be joining hands to mobilise resources to empower our women and youth, it is so sad to see persons of the same family turn on one another. It is also a reflection of growing intolerance, unemployment and lack of investment in Owan West.

“I sympathize with the families of the victims including those that were injured in the fracas. I call on traditional, religious, community and political leaders to urgently wade into the matter with a view to restoring lasting peace and harmony.

“My office has reached out to security agencies within and beyond Edo State to intervene and restore peace, law and order. We commend their show of concern and steps taken thus far to arrest the situation.

“I want to assure our people that violence breeds no good. It brings only pain and destruction. I appeal to everyone to remain calm and allow conversations and negotiations to take place and bring peace to our communities”.