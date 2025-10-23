Two kidnappers die during clash against soldiers in Plateau

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed during a gun battle with troops of the 3 Division and the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Enduring Peace in Plateau State.

The troops, meanwhile, rescued two abducted civilians during the operation, which was part of the military’s ongoing effort to combat banditry and kidnapping across the state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when troops under Sector 2 of Operation Enduring Peace, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Kukawa, Shuwaka, Ganjuwa, and Tunga villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation followed the kidnapping of two civilians, Muhammadu Sani and Ibrahim Manman, along the Wanka-Dengi road in Kanam LGA.

According to a statement by Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, the troops cordoned off the kidnappers’ hideout and engaged them in a fierce gunfight at the outskirts of Tunga village. Two of the kidnappers were neutralised in the exchange, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

A search of the hideout led to the recovery of one pump-action gun, one locally fabricated rifle, eight cartridges, and other items.

The rescued victims were later handed over to their families after thorough security checks, while the recovered weapons are being held for further investigation.

Major Zhakom reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Enduring Peace to maintaining security and denying criminal elements the freedom to operate within the Joint Operations Area. He said the troops would continue to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens in Plateau State.