Two kidnappers die during clash against police in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has rescued three kidnapped victims after killing two of their abductors during a gun duel around the gunmen hideout in Ajebo, Owode-Egba Local Government Area of the state.

After rescuing the victims, the policemen recovered from the gunmen’s hideout N1.2 million, Ak-47 gun, one magazine, one cutlass,

Chain and padlock as well as mobile phones found on the gunmen and inside their hideout.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command were said to have been deployed to the council and rescued the abductees barely two days after they were kidnapped by the gunmen terrorizing the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, who confirmed the development, commended the swift and tactical response of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to the distressed call from the axis.

Ogunlowo, who assured that operatives are on the trail of the remaining suspects, stressed that the law enforcement officers remain committed to its zero-tolerance approach to kidnapping and other violent crimes in Ogun State.

The Ogun Police boss, in a statement released yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Omolola Odutola, noted that the Command is determined to ensure adequate safety of residents.

According to the statement, “The Ogun State Police Command, in its continuous commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and maintaining a firm stance against violent crime, recorded a significant breakthrough in a kidnapping case reported on 16th July, 2025.

“The incident involved the abduction of three individuals around Ajebo, under the jurisdiction of the Owode-Egba Division.

“Following expert monitoring , on 18th July, 2025, operatives of the The Anti-Kidnapping Unit deployed intelligence surveillance in the area and rescued of the three victims unharmed at about 2100hrs.

“During the operation, the kidnappers engaged the police team in a gun duel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers were fatally wounded, while others escaped deeper into the forest with gunshot injuries.

“Exhibits recovered at the scene Include: One AK-47 rifle (Breech No. 5005584) loaded with 139 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition; One magazine; One cutlass; Chain and padlock (believed to have been used to restrain the victims); The sum of ₦1,200,035 (suspected to be proceeds of crime); and mMobile phones”.