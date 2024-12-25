Two Katsina residents die during Police, kidnappers clash 

Two persons have been confirmed dead and two others sustained gunshot wounds during clashes between the policemen and kidnappers during a rescue operation in Katsina State.

As gathered, 10 people were about to be whisked into the forest by the kidnappers before the police intervention which resulted in the clashes that resulted in the death.

Of the 10 people rescued by the law enforcement officers, four victims sustained various gunshot wounds as a result of the bandits’ attack.

It was learnt that they were rushed to the hospital by the Police for immediate medical care but two of the victims succumbed to their injuries while receiving the treatment.

In a statement he released on Wednesday, Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects as investigation proceeds.

He recalled that on December 24th, 2024, at about 2030 hrs, some suspected bandits, armed with dangerous weapons and shooting sporadically, attacked a commercial vehicle at Kwanar Makera along the Katsina to Magama Jibia road in Jibia LGA, Katsina State, in an attempt to kidnap 10 occupants of the said vehicle.

Upon receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Jibia, swiftly led a team of operatives to the scene, engaging the bandits in a gun duel, successfully foiled the kidnap attempt and rescued all the 10 victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while commending the officers exceptional display of gallantry and dedication to duty, charged officers to sustain the tempo.

He further urged members of the public with useful information on suspected criminal activities to report to the nearest police station for prompt and decisive action.