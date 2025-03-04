Two Kano skit makers bag 1yr jail term over indecent videos

Two skit makers Ahmad Isa and Maryam Musa, have been sentenced to one year in prison by a Magistrate Court in Kano state for sharing indecent videos on the TikTok social media app.

The duo was apprehended by the Kano State Censorship Board on charges of violating religious and moral values upheld in the state.

Upon pleading guilty, Isa and Musa were each handed a one-year jail term, with the alternative of paying a N100,000 fine.

Prosecuting the case, the state’s legal representative, Barrister Garzali Maigari, accused them of criminal conspiracy and disseminating illicit material online.

Magistrate Hadiza Muhammad, who presided over the case, also cautioned them to maintain good conduct going forward.

Meanwhile, this is not the first instance of legal action against TikTok influencers in Kano.

In February 2024, the Kano Hisbah Board detained Murja Kunya over allegations of immoral activities.

Similarly, in June 2024, another well-known TikToker, G-Fresh al-Amin, was arrested for allegedly making inappropriate statements online.