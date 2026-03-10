Two Kano siblings die while escaping from phone snatchers

Two siblings in a Kano State community identifed as Sadiq and Auwal Isyaku have died after running to escape a chase by phone snatchers.

Sadiq and Auwal, both 18-years-old, ran into a body of water and drowning in it after which their bodies were evacuated, as relayed by the Kano fire service.

According to the fire service agency, a distress call was made by residents of Kureken Sani in Kumbotso Local Government area, after the mishap yesterday, after which rescue personnel were mobilised at the scene resulting to the two bodies, seen floating on the water’s surface, recovered.

“We received a distress call informing us that two individuals were spotted floating on top of an open water,” the Director of the agency, Sani Anas, said.

“Immediately the information reached us, our rescue team was dispatched to the scene to retrieve the victims.”

“In the course of trying to escape the attackers, the two young men accidentally slipped and fell into the water,” Anas mentioned.

After the recovery operation, the bodies were handed over to their father, Ibrahim Shehu, for burial according to family arrangements.

Meanwhile, the fire service also reported another emergency rescue involving a 40-year-old man identified as Shitu Balarabe, who accidentally fell into a well.

Officials said the agency received an emergency call at about 7:12 p.m. alerting them that a man had fallen into a well, prompting the immediate deployment of a rescue team.

“Our personnel quickly moved to the location and carried out a rescue operation,” Anas said, adding that fortunately, the man was brought out alive.

Following the operation, Balarabe was handed over to his brother, Jamilu Balarabe.

The fire service urged residents to remain vigilant and adopt safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

Also, the agency advised families to keep children and youths away from open water bodies and ensure that wells are properly covered to avoid accidents.