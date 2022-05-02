Two Kano residents die saving phone from latrine

No fewer than two villagers, 30-year-old Haruna Abdullahi and 45-year-old Adamu Danjumma, have been confirmed dead during an attempt to retrieve a mobile phone that fell into a pit latrine in Aku Village, Gaya axis of Kano State.

Abdullahi was said to have been on a call over his phone in the pit latrine, when the cell phone accidentally fell into the toilet, and during an attempt to recover it, he fell inside and got trapped.

Danjumma, who was the brother of Abdullahi, was said to have attempted to rescue his brother but also fell and was trapped, the duo struggled helplessly before a rescue team showed up.



Confirming the incident through a statement on Monday, in Kano, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, in Kano, disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday morning, and the rescue team arrived at the scene following a distress call.

Abdullahi said that the victims were, however, brought out of the pit latrine unconscious and later confirmed dead while their corpses were handed over to the village head of Aku, Adamu Isyaku.

He said that the cause of the incident was the use of mobile phone in the toilet, which had accidentally fallen into it and prompted the deceased to recover it.



“We received an emergency call from Gaya fire station at about 07:15 a.m. from one Ali Ahmed, that two men had been trapped inside a pit toilet. The men were trying to bring out a cellphone that fell inside the pit toilet. We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 07:25 a.m,’’ he said.

The Public Relations Officer explained that Abdullahi entered the toilet with the intention to pick up his cellphone when he fell inside and got trapped, his brother Danjumma went inside to rescue him and he too got trapped in it.

