Two Kano lawmakers leave NNPP for APC over internal crisis

A wave of defections has again hit Kano’s political landscape, as two federal lawmakers, Kabiru Rurum and Abdullahi Sani, have abandoned the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over internal crises and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their decision comes just days after Zubairu Masu, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Constituency, also dumped the NNPP for the APC, citing unresolved issues within the party.

The defection of Rurum and Sani was formally announced during a plenary session by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who confirmed that both lawmakers, originally elected under the NNPP, have officially migrated to the ruling party.

Before the announcement on the floor of the House, Rurum, who represents the Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya federal constituency, had earlier met with APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, where he publicly declared his resignation from the NNPP and his return to the APC.

In a similar move, Masu, who represents Karaye/Rogo in the State Assembly, submitted his resignation letter during a Monday plenary, blaming his departure on leadership tussles and deepening factional divisions within the NNPP.

He further pledged total loyalty to the APC across all levels, pointing to ongoing confusion over the party’s leadership structure as one of his main reasons for exiting.

Meanwhile, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was present during the plenary session where the defections were made known, welcomed the lawmakers into the party and expressed his full support for their decision to rejoin the APC.

So far, no fewer than 30 lawmakers from various opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the NNPP, have defected, with 27 of them crossing over to the APC.

These steady waves of defections highlight a growing shift in political alliances ahead of the next electoral cycle, with the ruling APC appearing to gain ground amid continued internal cracks within the opposition.