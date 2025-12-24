Two Kano lawmakers die after brief illness

Shock and grief have swept through Kano’s political landscape following the sudden deaths of two serving members of the State House of Assembly, a rare and deeply unsettling development that has left colleagues and constituents struggling to comprehend the scale of the loss.

The lawmakers, Hon. Aminu Ungoggo, who represented Ungoggo State Constituency, and Hon. Sarki Daneji, the lawmaker for Kano Municipal Constituency, were reported to have died hours apart.

Ungoggo was said to have died in a medical facility in the state, where he was rushed after falling ill shortly after arriving at the Assembly. However, the circumstances surrounding Daneji’s death were yet to be disclosed as of press time.

Daneji’s demise was confirmed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson to the Kano State Governor, via a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun. Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, member representing Kano Municipal at the Kano State House of Assembly, died today, an hour after the death of his counterpart,” he wrote.

Both lawmakers were known for their active participation in legislative duties and their contributions to the state, with fellow legislators describing the situation as emotionally devastating.

A senior member of the Assembly said the House had lost “two dedicated representatives whose commitment to legislative work and constituency service stood out,” adding that their absence would be profoundly felt.

Tributes have continued to pour in from political leaders, party officials and community stakeholders across Kano, many of whom described the dual deaths as a dark moment for the state’s democratic institutions.

As of press time, the Kano State Government had yet to provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of the two lawmakers.