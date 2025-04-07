Two journalists die as Israel attack Gaza media camp

At least two journalists have been killed and several others sustained severe injuries and burns after an Israeli attack targeted a tent sheltering journalists near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza.

The young men, identified by the Palestinian Information Center and the Quds News Network as Helmi al-Faqawi and Yusuf al-Khazandar, died after an Israeli airstrike hit a media camp from which they report incidents.

Confirming the casualties on Monday, the Palestinian Journalists Forum denounced the bombing as a “heinous crime and a deliberate targeting of journalists that violated all international laws and conventions.”

The group also stated that the killing of journalists forms part of the broader campaign of genocide waged by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The movement noted that the killing of more than 200 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, many alongside their families and children, by Israeli airstrikes, shelling, and gunfire reflects the occupying regime’s deliberate and vengeful effort to silence the media and deter journalists from exposing the truth of what is happening in the region.

“These unprecedented crimes against journalists in the history of modern conflicts require urgent action,” Hamas said, calling on the international community, the United Nations, and its judicial bodies to intervene and hold the Israeli leadership accountable.

It also urged global media organizations and press freedom institutions to denounce these crimes and to intensify efforts to boycott and isolate Israel in response to its systematic targeting of journalists and media workers.

The deadly Israeli attack came a day after female Palestinian journalist Islam Nasiruddin Meqdad, along with her child, Adam, was killed as an attack struck a home in al-Amal neighborhood in western Khan Yunis.

Earlier this month, Hamas strongly condemned the ongoing deliberate targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces, describing it as a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

The resistance movement lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration for intentionally escalating such crimes in the face of international inaction and silence.