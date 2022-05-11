Two Jos drivers bag 1yr jail term for possessing firearm

Two commercial drivers identified as David Musa,29, and Bitrus Zhi, 32, on Wednesday, have been sentenced to 1-year imprisonment by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Jos over unlawful possession of a locally-made pistol.

The Magistrate, Adar Baraje, who sentenced the duo following a guilty plea, gave them an option to pay a fine of N7, 000 each.

Meanwhile, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Alex Muleng told the court that the case was transferred from the Anglo-Jos Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department In Jos on Jan. 7.

The prosecutor who disclosed that the convicts were caught by a team of officers during a stop-and-search patrol in Jos said they had no licence to carry firearm.

He stated that the offence is punishable under section 27 (1) (b) (i) (ii) of the Fire Arms Act Cap.

