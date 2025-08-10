Two Japanese boxers die after sustaining brain injuries during fight

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has confirmed two Japanese boxers dead following brain injuries sustained in separate bouts during the same event in Tokyo, the country’s capital.

Shigetoshi Kotari, 28, lost consciousness shortly after a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata on Aug. 2. He underwent emergency brain surgery but died later the same day.

Hiromasa Urakawa, also 28, died yesterday from injuries suffered when he was knocked out by Yoji Saito at Korakuen Hall on Aug. 2. He also underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma – bleeding inside the skull – but did not survive.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time,” the WBO said in a statement on Saturday.

The deaths mark the third fatal boxing incident this year. In February, Irish super featherweight John Cooney, 28, died from a brain injury after being stopped in his first Celtic title defense.