Two IPOB leaders under detention over 10 Nigerian soldiers, police murder

In a bid to address the unrest in Rivers State, the Nigerian military was said to have detained two kingpins of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) alleged to have led the murder of six soldiers and four policemen in Oyigbo axis of the state.
The two leaders were said to have been arrested and detained by security operatives hours after they allegedly led the unrest that crippled activities in some parts of the state last weekend.
Confirming the detention of the two leaders, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, maintained that Rivers State EndSARS protest was peaceful until it was hijacked by members of IPOB in an attempt to paint the State black with the killing of the security agents in Oyigbo.
The Governor stated this when Rotary District 9141 Governor, Virginia Major led a delegation of Rotarians on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He noted that while Rivers State has been home to every ethnic and religious groups, some misguided IPOB members, had taken this for granted by unleashing mayhem in Oyigbo and even attempted to cause inter-ethnic war.
“If we did not take the steps we took by imposing curfew in Oyigbo, today, it would have been the Hausa and Igbo that will have been fighting and nobody knows what level it would have taken today” he said.
The Governor said though he has had frosty relationship with Nigerian Army and the Police, he will, however, never tolerate the killing of any solider or police in the State.
“I will not support criminality. I won’t because the soldiers don’t like me, then you go and kill them. And then, I will come out and clap, thank you for killing the soldiers. Thank you for killing the police” he said.
He urged those spreading falsehood that Igbo people are being killed and punished in Oyigbo to be dispassionate when acts of criminality are committed. According to him, if IPOB members did not kill people and destroyed properties, Government will have had any justification to declare curfew in the council.
“No government will wake up in the morning to impose hardship on its people. No government will do that, but government has the right to protect life” Woke added.
District 9141 Governor, Virginia Major, commended Wike for the manner he handled the well intentioned EndSARS protect, which was almost hijacked by miscreants.
She noted that while the world was facing COVID-19 pandemic of unimaginable proportions, Governor Wike and his colleagues and the Federal Government did not relent in their collective efforts to support polio immunisation at all levels.
“This led to the ultimate certification of Nigeria and by extension, Africa as free of the wild polio virus on August 2,2020 by the World Health Organisation, WHO” she said.
He urged the Governor to use his position to support all the renewed efforts of Government, Rotary and all its strategic partners in their quest for sustained surveillance, awareness, immunisation and of course, keeping polio at zero.
