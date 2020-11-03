Two IPOB leaders under detention over 10 Nigerian soldiers, police murder

Confirming the detention of the two leaders, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, maintained that Rivers State EndSARS protest was peaceful until it was hijacked by members of IPOB in an attempt to paint the State black with the killing of the security agents in Oyigbo.

The Governor stated this when Rotary District 9141 Governor, Virginia Major led a delegation of Rotarians on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that while Rivers State has been home to every ethnic and religious groups, some misguided IPOB members, had taken this for granted by unleashing mayhem in Oyigbo and even attempted to cause inter-ethnic war.

“If we did not take the steps we took by imposing curfew in Oyigbo, today, it would have been the Hausa and Igbo that will have been fighting and nobody knows what level it would have taken today” he said.

The Governor said though he has had frosty relationship with Nigerian Army and the Police, he will, however, never tolerate the killing of any solider or police in the State.

“I will not support criminality. I won’t because the soldiers don’t like me, then you go and kill them. And then, I will come out and clap, thank you for killing the soldiers. Thank you for killing the police” he said.

He urged those spreading falsehood that Igbo people are being killed and punished in Oyigbo to be dispassionate when acts of criminality are committed. According to him, if IPOB members did not kill people and destroyed properties, Government will have had any justification to declare curfew in the council.

“No government will wake up in the morning to impose hardship on its people. No government will do that, but government has the right to protect life” Woke added.