Two internet fraudsters get 2yrs jail term over impersonation

Two internet fraudsters, Gerald Uwuoma, and Promise Amadi, have been handed two years jail terms each by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after impersonation and internet fraud in the state.

The convicts, who bagged two years jail terms after they were arraigned before the courts presided over by Justice A.T Mohammed on separate charges bordering on impersonation and internet fraud by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the charge preferred against the convicts, the anti-graft agency said the convict’s offense run contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv)of the same Act.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Mohammed, found the convicts guilty of the charges against them, thereby sentenced the first convict, Uwuoma to two years imprisonment, with a fine option of N500, 000.00. The second convict, Amadi to two years imprisonment, with a fine option of N200, 000.00.

Aside from the prison terms, the judge also ordered that the convicts forfeit to the federal government, all devices used in committing the offenses, sold and the proceeds paid into the TSA account of the government.