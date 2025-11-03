Two injure after police attack Sowore, other protesters in Lagos

Atleast two persons have been reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries after Policemen attached to the Lagos Command attacked former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and dozens of residents protesting against demolition of buildings in Oworonshoki axis of the state.

As gathered, they sustained the injury after policemen led by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, allegedly shot teargas cannisters at the protesters to disperse to them.

It was learnt that the teargas cannisters shot at the protesters injured residents who were not part of the demonstration embarked upon to stop the state government from pulling down other buildings within the community.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the Police arrested atleast seven protesters after the attack during the demonstration in the state.

