32.2 C
Lagos
Monday, November 3, 2025
spot_img
National

Two injure after police attack Sowore, other protesters in Lagos

0
16

Atleast two persons have been reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries after Policemen attached to the Lagos Command attacked former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and dozens of residents protesting against demolition of buildings in Oworonshoki axis of the state.

As gathered, they sustained the injury after policemen led by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, allegedly shot teargas cannisters at the protesters to disperse to them.

It was learnt that the teargas cannisters shot at the protesters injured residents who were not part of the demonstration embarked upon to stop the state government from pulling down other buildings within the community.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the Police arrested atleast seven protesters after the attack during the demonstration in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Adeleke suggests quick dialogue against Trump’s war threats
Next article
Bandits kill four villagers in Sokoto

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.