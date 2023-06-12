Two Imo APC members die during auto crash in Delta

Two members of the Imo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) have died during a road accident in Agbor axis of Delta State.

As gathered, the APC members were travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13 when the tragedy occurred.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Imo State, Cajetan Duke, who confirmed this during an interview on Monday, said apart from the two victims, about six persons were critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital where they could receive adequate treatment.

According to Duke, about 18 APC supporters boarded a bus from Owerri to Abuja to show solidarity with National Assembly members-elect of the party’s extraction who will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

But their vehicle had a head-on collision with another vehicle at Agbor in Delta State, leading to the death of two persons on the bus.

The party’s spokesman described the incident as unfortunate and devastating for the APC, sympathising with the families and loved ones of the deceased. He also prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

