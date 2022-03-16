Two gunmen, policeman, other die during attack on NDLEA’s Ebonyi office

No fewer than two gunmen and a policeman were said to have died during an attack on headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ebonyi State.

Aside from the three, it was learnt that a patient undergoing drug rehabilitation at the agency’s rehabilitation centre was also killed during the attack.

During the attacks that lasted for several minutes, two rifles (AK-49 and K2) with 140 K2 live ammunition, 30 AK-47 live ammunition, and 36 GPMP were recovered from the assailants.

Other items recovered from the gunmen were 65 Barreta Pistol live ammunition, one Toyota 4Runner Jeep, some chairs, and other incriminating items, the police spokesperson added.

Confirming the attack, Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson, Loveth Odah, disclosed that some of the gunmen escaped with gunshot wounds and that the law enforcement agency has embarked on a manhunt for the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, while narrating how the incident happened, Odah said that the attack on the anti-narcotic facility occurred yesterday at about 2:30 am.

The spokesman narrated that the gunmen drove into the NDLEA headquarters in a Toyota 4Runner Jeep and began shooting sporadically at the men on duty.

She explained that the Ebonyi Police Commissioner, Aliyu Garba, deployed personnel to the scene after receiving a distress call from the NDLEA Commandant.

The Commissioner, according to her, immediately mobilised a combined team of a mobile police force and military personnel to the area and promptly repelled the attack.

