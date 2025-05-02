Two Ghanaians regain freedom from kidnappers den in Rivers

The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered a major kidnapping syndicate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, rescuing two Ghanaian nationals from the scene.

As learnt, the two rescued victims, Anastasia Arthur, also known as Baidoo, and Amaseerwaa Konadu, were found held inside the suspects’ hideout during raid in the state’s capital.

The alleged kidnappers, identified as Emeka Christian, Peter Okoye, Paulinus Chidokwe, and Chinonso Okafor, are believed to be part of a major kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

According to the agency, this rescue operation was carried out through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in collaboration with the Ghanaian Police Service.

NPF Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the exercise took place three days after the force received a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, regarding the abduction of the 48-year-old Ghanaian national.

Adejobi on Friday, narrated that the agency’s advanced analysis led them to Christian, a Nigerian national residing in Bolgatanga, Upper Eastern Ghana, who confessed to receiving GH 10,000 Cedis as ransom money for the victim through his Ghanaian mobile account.

The officers added that Christian, during interrogation, admitted to transferring the Naira equivalent to a Nigerian bank account belonging to his accomplice, Okoye.

“Initial investigations revealed that Ms. Baidoo’s abduction stemmed from a sophisticated Facebook love scam. Advanced technical analysis led to a key location connected to the perpetrators, and operatives were deployed for immediate action. Working in close collaboration with the Ghanaian Police Service, the IRT operatives identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.

“On May 1st, 2025, at approximately 1:22 PM, IRT operatives successfully tracked Peter Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The suspect was apprehended along with members of his syndicate: Paulinus Chidokwe, 35, and Chinonso Okafor, 35. Two Ghanaian women, Ms. Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo and Amaseerwaa Konadu, who were victims of these abductors, were rescued in the process.

“The victims have been taken to the hospital for proper treatment, having been held under dehumanizing circumstances, while the suspects are currently undergoing investigation, and upon conclusion, those involved will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Adejobi added.

Reacting to this, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of these foreign nationals.

According to Egbetokun, this achievement underscores the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and in collaboration with its international partners, to combat transnational crime and ensure the safety and security of all individuals within and beyond our borders.

The agency, meanwhile, urged the public to be wary of online romance scams and report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement agency, particularly the Nigeria Police Force via our contact handles..