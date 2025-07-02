Two France citizens die of heatwave complications

The French Government has disclosed that two patients have died after their illness became complicated following the heatwave that hit the nation.

The government through the Ministry for Ecological Transition stated that aside from the deceased, no fewer than 300 citizens suddenly fell ill after the heatwave started.

It noted that after the 300 have been assisted to safe areas, more citizens are requesting medical care following the weather condition across Europe.

According to the government, the incident is France’s second hottest temperature since the first in 1900.

The Minister for Ecology, Agnes Runacher, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, disclosed that over 2,000 schools have been closed to protect the schoolchildren from dehydrating.

Runacher said: “More than 300 people have been treated by firefighters and two have died following heat-related illnesses. June 2025 has become the hottest June since records began in 1900, second to June 2003.