Two females,13 other armed robbers, cultists under detention in Lagos

No fewer than 15 armed robbers and cultists allegedly terrorizing Lagosians were reported to have been arrested and detained by Nigerian Police, Lagos Command for prosecution.

As gathered, the 15 armed robbers and cultists were apprehended by the law enforcement agency in Ikorodu axis and Ibeju Lekki Local Government as part of its efforts to protect lives and property across the state.

A break down of the suspects revealed that 14 were nabbed in Ikorodu axis including two females and were believed to be members of the Aiye Confraternity while the other person, a member of Eiye Confraternity, was apprehended in Ibeju Lekki.

Confirming their arrest, Lagos Police Command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement made available to The Guild on Tuesday, said that the suspects were apprehended across the state yesterday.

Adejobi said: “At about 4 am, while responding to a distress call from Agunfoye area of Ikorodu, the Police Surveillance team attached to Ikorodu Division of the Command arrested one Taiye Lasisi ‘m’, 20, of Agunfoye, with a locally made Revolver pistol. After his arrest, a search was extended to other black spots in the area where 13 other suspected cultists belonging to Aiye Confraternity were arrested.

Others arrested were Segun Ariyo aka Zangalo, who was once arrested and transferred to the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos, Kazeem Akinpelu, Ibrahim Oni, Tobi Awoyefa, Yusuf Okunlowo, Oyesanya Damola, Bola Hassan, Toheeb Adesina, Hassan Ashiru, Onafowokan Michael and Julius Ihara.

Also arrested by the law enforcement agency during the operation that was said to have lasted for several minutes were two females, Folahan Adeola and Damilola Adeola, who were also members of the confraternity.

He said: “Exhibits recovered from the suspects are eight i-phones, two Techno phones, one Nokia phone, three bags, one black belt, one White handkerchief containing four lighters, one black Nylon containing some local Charms, some expended and live ammunition and Two black 25 litre kegs containing skuchies.

“Similarly, the Police operatives in Akodo Division, on 28th December 2020, at about 4 am, arrested one suspected cultist, Lekan Razak,m, 20, while attempting to rob at No. 25, Ibomide Street, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. The suspect, who has confessed to being a member of Eiye Confraternity, was arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Crime Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and reiterated his zero tolerance for cultism and other crimes in the state.