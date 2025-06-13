Two female funseekers drown in Wales swimming pool

Two women have been confirmed dead by medical experts after drowning in the Watkin Path pools at Eryri National Park in Wales.

The deceased were believed to be tourists who had visited the pools to unwind and enjoy the scenic beauty of the area during a recreational outing at the national park.

The large, deep pools along the Watkin Path, located in Wales, a country that is part of the UK, are a very popular wild swimming spot, known for their clear water and picturesque waterfalls.

Eyewitnesses reported that one of the women was found floating in a pool along the Watkin Path, one of the main routes to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, Wales’ highest mountain.

While the second woman was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police authorities revealed that a distress call was received from a group of individuals who reported the incident, which has left tourists and locals searching for answers as to what led to the tragedy.

“Police were called at about 9:30 p.m. following a report that one female had been pulled from the water and another was reported to still be in the water at the pools on the Watkin Path,” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.

“The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team was dispatched to the area, along with North Wales Police, the Air Ambulance, and the Coastal Rescue Helicopter. The second female was pulled from the water. However, despite the best efforts of all involved, both women were pronounced dead at the scene,” he added.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the exact circumstances that led to the drownings.

The coroner, a public official responsible for determining and certifying the cause of death, especially in unexpected or suspicious cases, has also been notified as part of the ongoing inquiry.