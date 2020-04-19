Two escape gas plant fire accident in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Luck did not run against a truck driver and his assistant who escaped death when an articulated truck conveying a 40-feet empty container veered off road into a gas plant in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the truck while driving on CMD Road in Magodo experienced brake failure at the Otedola Bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway, veered off the road and into Second Coming Gas Plant, a facility sited in the axis.

An eyewitness told our correspondent on Sunday that the inferno could have claimed casualties but the intervention of Lagos State Fire Service officials whose prompt response saved the entire community from destruction.

Also confirming the fire, Acting. Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, hinted that she mobilised the Alausa fire crew to the scene after receiving fire alert at about 1250hrs.

Adeseye, in a statement on Sunday, added that the strategy adopted by the firemen including prompt response to the scene further prevented the fire from escalating to other adjourning property within the axis.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a Mack flatbed trailer with unknown registration number conveying 40ft empty container rammed into the fence of the Second Coming Gas Plant with its engine compartment on fire.

“The Lagos Firemen extinguished the raging fire and safe the situation from a secondary incident that may have led to another disaster. The driver and truck boy were also salvaged without serious injury.

“I want to urge Lagosians not to abuse the essential movements on free vehicular roads to over speed and lost control that may result in severe accidents as staying home is the best belt to the solution to stay safe from Covid-19 pandemic”, Adeseye added.