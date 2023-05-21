Two Eko electric staff die inside transformer in Lagos

No fewer than two staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have been confirmed dead after they were electrocuted during a repair of faulty transformer cable in Lagos State.

Both deceased staff were identified as 51-years-old Umaru and 48-years-old, Sunday Awaruwa, and they were in the maintenance department of the firm.

The two staff were said to have been deployed by the company to repair a faulty transformer cable at the P&T Obalende axis of the state when the tragedy occurred.

It was learnt that after they were electrocuted, other staff and eyewitnesses rescued and rushed both men to the Lagos Island General Hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical experts.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the case was reported to the Lion Building Division of the command yesterday at about 5.55 pm, by another member of staff of the EKEDC from Lagos Island.

He said the EKEDC worker reported that on Saturday, one of his colleagues simply identified as Umaru, 51 years old, allegedly got electrocuted while digging to locate a faulty transformer cable at the P&T Obalende area.

“In the process, another colleague named Sunday Awaruwa, 48 years old, who tried to rescue the victim was also electrocuted.

“Based on the report, detectives visited and photographed the scene, rescued the victims and rushed them to the Lagos Island General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Their remains were deposited at the IDH Morgue, Yaba for autopsy. Meanwhile, an investigation is in progress,” he added.

