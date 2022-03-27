Two drug dealers excrete 165 cocaine wraps in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that two drug traffickers, 53-year-old Elvis Iro, and 42-year-old Ikenna Uwaezuoke, have excreted a total of 165 wraps of cocaine in detention.

As gathered, Iro and Uwaezuoke excreted the drugs while under observation in the Agency’s custody in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after their arrest.

Both drug traffickers were said to have been apprehended by operatives of the anti-narcotic agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in the country’s capital, Abuja.

The arrest and excrete were confirmed by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, through a statement released on Sunday.

Part of the statement read: “The 53-year-old Elvis who is a father of four children hails from Abiriba, Ohafia local government area of Abia state. He was arrested on Saturday 19th March upon his arrival onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis-Ababa for ingesting 65 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.376kg.

“During a preliminary interview, he claimed he’s an interior decorator but had to go into drug trafficking because he needed money to start a coffee business, take care f his family and stock his newly acquired shop with curtain materials/accessories in Lagos. He said he would have been paid $1,000 on the successful delivery of the drug in Abuja”.

