Two doctors die after treating COVID-19 patient in Abuja

No fewer than two medical doctors have been reported to have died after contracting coronavirus from patients in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, increasing the number of medical doctors that have succumbed to COVID-19 in Abuja to four after its outbreak earlier in the year.

Of the two doctors, one was said to be a female deployed to Gwarimpa General hospital and that she passed on about two weeks ago while a private medical doctor died last week after contracting the virus.

Confirming the deaths, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, said a female doctor with the Gwarimpa General hospital, passed on two weeks ago while a private medical doctor died last week.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT on March 27th, 2020, a total of 4 doctors working in both public and private hospitals have regrettably succumbed to the disease,” the statement partly read.

“The latest, being a female doctor from Gwarimpa General hospital, who passed on two weeks ago and a private medical doctor over the last one week.”

The statement was in reaction to a report credited to the Chairman of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Enema Amodu, that FCTA hospitals were currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.

While making reference to the acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA, Dr Mohammed Kawu, Ogunleye said all FCTA hospitals were operating at full capacity, inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services, laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens.

"All FCTA hospitals are operating at full capacity inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services (operating 24 hour services), laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens. All clinics will resume full services after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, 29th of December, 2020.

“While there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infected some medical personnel, these personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals.

