Two dispatch riders, other die during accident in Lagos

No fewer than three persons including two dispatch riders were reported to have died after an articulated truck allegedly crush their motorcycles around Eleganza end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

As gathered, the yet to be identified victims were said to have died immediately after the truck conveying sands crush them at Eleganze bus stop in Eti-Osa Local Government.

It was learnt that the accident that claimed the lives of the riders occurred on Tuesday at about 12 pm, prompting the youths within the communities along the road as well as other dispatch riders to embark on demonstration.

The angry mob were said to have set the truck ablaze and vandalized some other vehicles within the axis after efforts to attack the vehicle’s driver were unsuccessful.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident and the protest that ensued after resulted in a gridlock that crippled commercial activities around the axis, with many commuters stuck in traffic.

Confirming the incident, the Lekki Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sani Abdullahi, meanwhile said that three persons died.

“My team that went to the scene of the incident confirmed that three people died in the accident,” Sanni added.

