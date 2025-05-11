Two dispatch riders die in Lagos auto crash

Two dispatch riders have been confirmed dead following a crash involving two fully loaded Mack trucks, identified by number plate T-10357 LA, and KJA 107 XM in Lagos State.

The two dispatch riders were crushed to death on the Eko bridge after one of the articulated truck driver reportedly driving at an excessive speed even after he had dozed off.

It was learnt that the driver’s act resulted in losing control of the vehicle and crushed into the other as well as crushing the dispatch riders to death.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the fatal incident sent ripples of grief and alarm through the Lagos motoring public on Sunday.

The incident, as gathered, resulted in the two drivers fleeing the scene to avoid being lynched by the passersby who accused the drivers of overspending on the road.

Confirming the death toll, the General Manager of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said that efforts have been made to apprehend the fleeing drivers of the two trucks.

In a statement released by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the traffic boss further emphasized the Agency’s ongoing, robust public enlightenment campaigns aimed at instilling safety consciousness among drivers, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles.

He reiterated the critical importance of responsible driving, particularly for operators of articulated vehicles.

The LASTMA boss urged all drivers to exercise utmost caution, maintain full alertness, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before commencing any journey.

According to him, “In a devastating vehicle collision that occurred earlier today on the Eko Bridge inward Alaka corridor, two dispatch riders tragically lost their lives following a crash involving two fully loaded Mack trucks, identified by registration numbers T-10357 LA, and KJA 107 XM.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly driving at an excessive speed while allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle.

“The truck then careened into another moving trucks ahead of it, triggering a violent impact.

‘This catastrophic collision led to the dislodgement of a 20-foot container from one of the trucks, which subsequently crushed two unsuspecting dispatch riders who were navigating the route at the time. Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene.

“Swift and coordinated response from Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Officers, who were on routine traffic monitoring duty beneath the Eko Bridge, ensured the immediate rescue of one severely injured truck driver.

‘He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital in a Lagos State Government ambulance for urgent medical attention.

‘However, the remaining two truck drivers absconded from the scene, presumably out of fear of the grim aftermath.

“To forestall further incidents and safeguard other road users, LASTMA personnel immediately cordoned off the affected stretch of the bridge and redirected vehicular traffic through the Coastain Roundabout inward Alaka en route to Stadium”.