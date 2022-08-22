Two die, three injure inside collapsed building in Lagos

No fewer than two persons, an adult, and a child, were reported to have died and three others injured when a bungalow building collapsed in Bariga axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred after the scaffolding built for the water tank of a two-storey building collapsed and fell on the neighbour’s house killing two persons.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the sad development on Monday, said that the incident occurred on Adeleye Street, Lady Lark, Bariga area of Lagos State.

In a situation report made available to journalists, Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency has activated all its response plans to the scene .

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-story building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

“Unfortunately two persons, an adult, and a child died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene. Rescue operation ongoing,” he said.

