Two die, three injure in another Otedola Bridge accident

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Atleast two persons have been confirmed dead and three others severely injured in an accident on Otedola Bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Guild gathered that the accident occurred at about 10 am on Saturday on the popular bridge when hundreds of residents that had travelled to other states to celebrate the Yuletide were returning to Lagos.

Of the three injured, two have been treated and discharged by Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other rescue officials at the scene. While the third has been rushed to Accident and Emergency Hospital at Toll-gate end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway for further treatment due to injuries sustained during the accident.

Confirming the accident, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, LASEMA, in a statement, disclosed that the two deceased were adults, even as he described the accident as fatal.

“This is a fatal accident and it claimed the lives of two adult male occupants of a vehicle at the above location.

“I can confirm to you that two persons were rescued, treated on spot and discharged.

“Another person was evacuated to accident and emergency hospital because he is in a critical condition. I can confirm to you that treatment has commenced immediately by medical officials.

“Investigations conducted revealed that an articulated truck laden with several tons of granite, crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with a black-colour Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“The truck head subsequently detached from the vehicle and fell off the bridge. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement is being carried out by all emergency agencies”, LASEMA DG added.