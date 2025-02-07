Two die, six injure in Brazil plane crash

At least two people have been confirmed dead and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a small plane crashed on a busy road, colliding with a bus in São Paulo, southern Brazil.

The crash occurred around the early hours of the day along Marquês de São Vicente in the Barra Funda neighborhood, leaving charred aircraft parts strewn along the highway.

According to the police, the two individuals inside the aircraft were burned to death, while the survivors included a motorcyclist and a woman on the bus who were both hit by flying debris.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were taken to the nearby Santa Casa de Misericordia Hospital and the Upa Santana Hospital for quick treatment.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, through a statement on Friday disclosed that deceased were the pilot, Gustavo Medeiros, and the owner of the aircraft, Márcio Carpena.

Images gathered during the incident showed the plane’s fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. The avenue is home to office buildings and there is a key bus, train, and subway station nearby.

However, there was no word as to what had caused the plane to lose altitude less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the private airport from where it had departed a few minutes earlier.

The Brazilian Air Force has assured to investigate the incident to determine the cause of the crash and to prevent future occurrence.