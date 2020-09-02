Two die, six injure during road crash in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and six others injured when two articulated trucks, a tanker, and a commercial bus collided in the Anthony axis of Lagos State.

It was gathered that after the collision, the six injured passengers were trapped and were extricated by emergency officials on their arrival at the scene.

Some of the emergency officials that facilitated their extrication were Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the state fire service officials, and Nigerian Police.

Confirming the accident, Director-General, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, disclosed that the agency received a distress call that led its officials to the accident scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu further revealed that the resultant collision, a result of reckless driving left occupants of the bus trapped within, adding that six people were extricated from the bus with degrees of injuries with the aid use of the agency’s light rescue equipment.

“The agency received distress calls about the above incident and upon arrival at the scene of the incident, discovered that a four (4) vehicle accident had occurred comprising two tipper trucks, one with number plate AKM-741ZT, a second tipper with unknown registration number, a loaded tanker with unknown registration number and commercial bus with unknown registration,” he added.