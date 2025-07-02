Two die, policeman missing after Kwara vigilantes, bandits clash

No fewer than two men have been reported dead following clashes between policemen attached to the Kwara Command, members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and notorious bandits terrorizing the state.

Of the two victims, one was said to be the 50-year-old VGN Commander, Mohammed Yatsu, and a civilian, Babangida Daniel, who was hit but stray bullet during the clashes.

Meanwhile, a police officer, ASP Sado Sunday, who participated in the fight has been declared missing by the law enforcement agency after all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

Aside from the dead vigilantes, three others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the clash that occurred inside forest when the local vigilantes raided the gunmen hideout, as part of efforts to end their persistent attacks on communities in the state.

The injured vigilante operatives were identified as Mohammed Ndagi, Saidu Jiya, and Philips John, while the fourth injure person was a civilian, identified as Babangida Daniel, who was caught in the crossfire that took place in the Edogi, Lafiagi axis of Kwara State.

As gathered, the injured victims were initially rushed to the General Hospital in Lafiagi for treatment but were later transferred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for further medical attention.

On the missing officer, It was gathered that security agencies have launched a manhunt for the attackers as part of broader efforts to restore peace to the affected area.