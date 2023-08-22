Two die, one surrender during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Borno, Zamfara

No fewer than two members of the Boko Haram were reported to have died during clashes with the Nigerian Army in Zamfara States.

Meanwhile, another member of the terrorist group has surrendered along with his wife to the Nigerian Army through its troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza, Borno State.

This development was disclosed on Tuesday by Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, through a statement released and made available to newsmen, to reel out successes recorded by he military across the country.

According to the statement, Following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the north east , one Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza. Items recovered from the terrorist, include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition.

“In a separate operation on 21 August 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division, Area of Responsibility, while acting on actionable Intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK 47 Rifles and four motorcycles”, it added.

