Two die inside collapsed two-storey building in Abuja

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed to have died inside a high-rise building that collapsed in Garki axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Aside from the deceased, the emergency officials have rescued 37 other occupants under rubbles of the collapsed building in the FCT.

The building was said to have collapsed during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Thursday.

A former aide to the immediate past Minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah, in a statement on his official social media handle, disclosed that 37 people have been rescued alive from the collapse.

According to the statement, “Two-storey Plaza collapsed in Abuja at Lagos Street, Garki village area of Garki District

“So far 37 persons have so far been evacuated to Hospital, Two ‘Fatally injured’. Others reportedly still trapped

“Rescue team and others are on ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain. They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble.”

