Two die in Lagos NURTW factions renew clashes

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

At least two persons have been killed during renewed clashes between National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) factions in Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

It was gathered that the violence which earlier compelled the council chairman, Omolola Essien, to suspend activities of transport unions in the council, started on Sunday night and have snowballed, with several residents injured.

TheGuild gathered that the law enforcement officers attached to Lagos Task Force have arrested some of the perpetrators and residents that never engaged in the clashes that have continued to cripple commercial activities within the council.

Worried by the continued clashes, the State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, led his men to Pako, the epicenter of the clash in Aguda, to have on the spot assessment, vowed to restore sanity to the council and prosecute perpetrators.

When our correspondent visited the community, it was observed that combined teams of security operatives were stationed at Pako and Ijesha axis to prevent any breakdown of law and order between factions within the axis.

Coker Aguda is notorious for recurring violence over the years between rival groups and members of the NURTW.

Some of the residents, who spoke on anonymity appealed to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene and restore sanity to the council.

On solutions to end the clashes, the residents appealed that Taskforce and other formations should be deployed permanently to the axis to save lives and property.

They added anyone found culpable should be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others that may wish to engage in the act later.