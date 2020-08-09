Two die in Anambra road crash 

No fewer than two persons were confirmed dead after a road accident involving a bus and a motorcycle at New Jerusalem along Nanka-oko Road in Orumba North area of Anambra State.

As gathered, the victims breathed their last during the accident which occurred around 8:40 p.m, on Saturday Night.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, said the accident which claimed two lives was caused by overspeeding.

The FRSC boss said that four people, all male, were involved in the accident, but two died.

“The crash involved a Mitsubishi L300 bus with enlistment number FGG212XV and a Honda C75 Motorcycle with registration number AKL843QH.