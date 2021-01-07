Two die, houses damage after snowslide in India

An Indian paramilitary trooper and an elderly woman were reported to have died in the Indian-administered region, Kashmir, after they came under heavy snow in the country.

The woman, who was identified as a 72-year-old, Rani Begum, from the Northern Kashmiri’s Kupwara district, was said to have died after the snow had fallen from the roof of her house yesterday.

Following the incident, the Disaster Management Authority in Jammu and Kashmir warned that residents particularly living at high altitudes to restrict unnecessary movement.

“HC Murmu, a sub-inspector of Indian Central Reserve Police force, died after a snow-laden rooftop of the shed collapsed at former legislator’s residence in Srinagar where the deceased was on duty,” the local administration said.

The snowfall which started a few nights ago has left a dozen residential houses partially damaged, while damages to rooftops of over 70 residential houses were also reported in the region.

It was gathered that the snow that was recorded in the region has piled up on major roads and small lanes and there was no electricity in many parts of the region.

“Our men and machinery are on roads, we are trying to fix the damaged wires and poles, wherever possible we have restored the electricity in many areas,” Hashmat Qazi, the regional chief engineer of the Power Development Department, told Anadolu Agency.

For the fourth consecutive day, the Kashmir region remained cut-off from the rest of the world as air travel and road links remained suspended on Wednesday.

The regional traffic control department announced that due to the accumulation of heavy snow on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only rail link connecting Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the world will remain suspended for traffic movements.

Keeping in view the danger of landslides, the department said traffic movements will also remain suspended on Thursday.

According to the officials, around 4,000 commercial and non-commercial vehicles are stranded in the region for the last four days.

Meanwhile, due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runways, air traffic also remained suspended.​​​​​​​