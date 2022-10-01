Two die, four injure during auto crash in Ogun

While dozens of Nigerians were preparing to gather at different locations to celebrate the country’s independence anniversary, no fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and four others injured during an auto crash that occurred along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway around Iyana Egbado axis in Ogun State.

The two deceased and four injured persons were reported to be among driver and six passengers involved in an accident involving a Nissan Cabster pickup and a stationary Mack truck with a number plate T-12736 LA in the state.

As gathered, the accident that claimed the lives of the two persons from the seven in the Nissan Cabster pickup with number plate KTU 142 XH occurred on Saturday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Umar noted that the crash occurred at about 6:00 a.m after the truck experienced a flat tyre and all efforts by the driver to get another proved abortive and decided to park it at the location.

The sector commander explained that the Nissan vehicle rammed into the stationary truck and a total of seven men were involved in the accident, of which four were injured, two dead while one person was unhurt.

According to him, the deceased persons and injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ifo for appropriate attention.

The sector commander commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Itori command for more information about the crash.

He, meanwhile, advised motorists to avoid indiscriminate parking of vehicles by the roadside, adding that “If there’s a breakdown, proper placement of road signs should be put in order to alert oncoming vehicles.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

