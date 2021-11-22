Two die, eight others injure after bus plunge into Ogun river

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead while eight others sustained varying degrees of injury when a commercial bus plunged into Ososa River in Ogun State.
As gathered, the fatal crash was said to have occurred when the vehicle with number plate APP86 7XZ rammed into a stationary truck with number plate, KJA376 XN, at the Odogbolu end of the Benin – Ore Expressway.
The number of casualties recorded during the accident was confirmed through a statement released by the the Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps,FRSC, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, and made available to newsmen on Monday.
Okpe disclosed that a total number of 10 persons were involved in the accident that resulted in a gridlock and that they comprised five male adults and five female adults.
Parts of the statement reads: “Eight people were injured and this comprised three male adults and five female Adults. Unfortunately, two deaths were recorded from the crash. According to her, The suspected cause was speed which led to the loss of control. The Injured victims were taken to the state General Hospital Ijebu-Ode while the dead were deposited at the morgue”.
Earlier, the In addition, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Ahmed Umar cautioned motorists on excessive speed especially at night when visibility is poor. He further commiserated with the family and asked them to contact FRSC Ogbere Outpost for more information.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.