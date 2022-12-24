Two die, eight injure during accidents in Anambra

No fewer than two persons, including a child, have been confirmed to have died and eight others sustained varying degrees if injuries during an accident that occurred along Nteje-Awka Expressway in Anambra State.

The accident was said to have involved two vehicles, a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with number plate AGL552JT and a commercial Daf truck with no number plate attached to it.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday at about 5:20am had 11 persons involved in the crash, while eight persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, two persons died and one escaped unhurt.

The probable cause of the crash was said to be a result of road obstruction within the axis which the drivers were not aware of before arriving at the location.

An eyewitness said the Daf truck developed a fault in the early hours of Saturday and while repairing the vehicle, the Toyota Hiace bus collided with the parked truck and crashed.

The Ag. Sector Public Education Officer for Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra Command, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Onabe said the rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command took the victims to Chira Hospital Awkuzu, where one male adult and one female child were confirmed dead, while others were receiving treatment.

She added that the corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue, where their relatives could easily come, search, and pick them up for onward burial.

She said, “The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command took the victims to Chira Hospital Awkuzu where one male adult and one female child were confirmed dead, while others are receiving treatment. The dead victims were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

“The rescue team is still on the ground managing traffic to ensure obstruction caused by the crash is cleared. The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, commiserates with the family of the dead victims and sent his prayers to the injured persons.

“He seriously warned motorists to give full concentration to driving; observing the environment, give enough breaking distance and ensure their headlamps and brake lights are functional.”

