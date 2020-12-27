Two die during Xmas carnival violence in Benue

Christmas festivities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State was marred by violence on Friday after two persons were reportedly killed during a youth music carnival.

It was gathered that trouble started after a police officer allegedly shot into the crowd during carnival said to have been organised by a rich youth in the local government area.

As stated, singer David Adeleke,known professionally as Davido, was billed to perform at the carnival at Ochacho Avenue in Otukpo area of the state and that the alleged killings occured at the resident of the event organiser in Otukpo town.

As learnt, the gunshots were heard around 11:00 pm hours before the event was billed to commence and that fun seekers at the vicinity scampered to safety upon hearing the gunshots.

Confirming the development, the State’s Police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said that the commissioner has ordered investigation into the incident to unravel circumstances behind the shootings.

He noted that that seven persons have been arrested in connection with the shootings and that investigation was still ongoing.

Details shortly…