Report on Interest
under logo

NUJ, SERAP, others condemn former Aviation minister’s…

The Guild

Address issue of insecurity in Nigeria- Catholic church…

The Guild

Iranian President condemns UAE-Israel security deal

The Guild
MetroNews

Two die during Xmas carnival violence in Benue

By NewsDesk,

By The Guild

Christmas festivities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State was marred by violence on Friday after two persons were reportedly killed during a youth music carnival.

It was gathered that trouble started after a police officer allegedly shot into the crowd during carnival said to have been organised by a rich youth in the local government area.

As stated, singer David Adeleke,known professionally as Davido, was billed to perform at the carnival at Ochacho Avenue in Otukpo area of the state and that the alleged killings occured at the resident of the event organiser in Otukpo town.

As learnt, the gunshots were heard around 11:00 pm hours before the event was billed to commence and that fun seekers at the vicinity scampered to safety upon hearing the gunshots.

Confirming the development, the State’s Police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said that the commissioner has ordered investigation into the incident to unravel circumstances behind the shootings.

He noted that that seven persons have been arrested in connection with the shootings and that investigation was still ongoing.

Details shortly…

The Guild 1481 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.